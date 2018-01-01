Salsa Dancing in the Bay Area

Salsa, bachata and cha cha chac every 2nd Saturday of the month at Dance Vita Ballroom in San Matero. Salsa class with Carolyn Barreno and Maria Zhukovskaya from 8-8:30pm followed by dancing until 11pm, featuring music by DJ Super Chino.

Details:

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social Salsa Vida
Date: Every 2nd Saturday
Time: 8:00pm - 11:00pm
Cost: $15
Instructors: Carolyn Barreno & Maria Zhukovskaya
Address: Dance Vita Ballroom
85 W. 43rd Ave
San Mateo, CA 94403
Get Directions via Google MapsGoogle Map
Contact: (650) 345-8482
info@dancevita.com
Visit Website
Facebook eventEvent Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.

