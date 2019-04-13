Pacific Mambo Orchestra Salsa Dance Party
Overview:
A night of salsa dancing with the Grammy Award-winning Pacific Mambo Orchestra. Huge dance floor at the Empress Theater in Vallejo.
Salsa Dancer Group Discount: buy 4 or more tickets and get $10 off per ticket! Good for any group or party of 4 or more – discount is applied automatically during checkout.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Saturday, April 13th 2019
|Time:
|8:00pm
|Cost:
|$30 online, $35 at the door
|Instructors:
|N/A
|Address:
|Empress Theater
330 Virginia Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|(707) 552-2400
contact@empresstheatre.org
Visit Website
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
