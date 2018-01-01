Salsa Thursdays Pleasant Hill
Leave a review
Overview:
Salsa lessons every Thursday night at the Pleasant Hill Community Center. We offer two classes, an beginner and advanced class, with classes beginning at 7:00pm. Classes end with a social segment to let everyone put everything they learned to the test!
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson
|Date:
|Every Thursday
|Time:
|7:00pm - 9:00pm
|Cost:
|$15
|Instructors:
|WJP Dance
|Address:
|Pleasant Hill Community Center
233 Gregory Ln
Plesant Hill, CA 94523
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|(925) 536-8122
wjpdance@gmail.com
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
Leave A Review:
Review Policy: Please share your review of this salsa event and let others know what your think! Be as descriptive as possible in your review. Simple reviews ("This place is great!") will be deleted. If this is your first time leaving a review, your review will be held in moderation until it is approved. No reviews by event organizers or event promoters please. No personal attacks. Salsa Vida SF reserves the right to delete any reviews that are in violation of this policy.