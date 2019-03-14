Salsa Dancing in the Bay Area

2019 SF Salsa Festival Happening This Month!

Posted March 14, 2019

SF Salsa Festival 2019

The 11th Annual San Francisco Salsa Festival is coming up this month, March 29th-March 30th at the Park Central Hotel in San Francisco!

The SF Salsa Festival is one of the largest salsa events of the year, featuring live music from renowned musicians like Jimmy Bosch and Herman Olivera as well as international salsa instructors and performers, and dancing until 4am in the morning.

This is one salsa event you won’t want to miss! Book tickets here.

