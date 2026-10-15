Guillermo Rodriguez Leaves DWTS After a Bad Bunny Salsa

Guillermo Rodriguez signed off from Dancing with the Stars with a little Bad Bunny and a lot of goodwill.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! mainstay and professional partner Witney Carson were eliminated on Tuesday, October 13, after performing a salsa to “Tití Me Preguntó” for the show’s Super Bowl Night. Their 22 out of 40 put them at the bottom of the evening’s leaderboard, ending a five-week run sustained by an enthusiastic fan base.

For his final competitive outing, Guillermo traded his familiar security-guard look for a party scene, beginning seated in a lounge-style set before heading onto the ballroom floor. Backing dancers filled out the production, while Carson brought the polish, including a crowd-pleasing drop into the splits.

Play video Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson perform their Super Bowl Night salsa.

The routine was heavy on spectacle, and Guillermo’s dancing still had some catching up to do with his enthusiasm. But there was something endearing about watching a familiar late-night face work his way through an unfamiliar challenge. Salsa dancers know how much practice goes into making even a short routine look easy.

His fellow contestants gave him a fitting send-off, gathering around and hoisting him into the air after the results. Guillermo thanked Carson for teaching him to dance, while she praised the fun they had shared throughout the season.

Back at Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the welcome was predictably warmer than the judges’ scores. Kimmel reacted to the elimination with mock outrage, then devoted part of his October 14 show to a look back at Guillermo’s ballroom journey, with Carson stopping by for one last dance.

Guillermo may be back at his regular post, but hopefully the dance shoes stay within reach. We’d happily see him trade the judges’ table for a salsa social.