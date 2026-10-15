20 Best Halloween Salsa Songs

Looking for some spooky salsa music this Halloween? From witches and vampires to dancing skeletons and the Grim Reaper himself, there’s no shortage of salsa songs with a dark side!
Whether you’re throwing a Halloween salsa party or looking for a haunting soundtrack for your next dance video, we’ve rounded up 20 of our favorite Halloween salsa songs. You’ll find salsa classics, Halloween covers, and a selection connected to Día de Muertos, the distinct Mexican celebration of remembrance.
Get your costume ready and let’s dance!
1. “Thriller” – Tony Succar feat. Kevin Ceballo & Michael Stuart
Release date: 2015
Michael Jackson’s Halloween classic gets a fantastic salsa makeover by Tony Succar. The Unity tribute project grew out of a salsa arrangement of “Thriller” for a Halloween performance. This live version brings Kevin Ceballo and Michael Stuart together for an extra dose of energy.
2. “Recuérdame” – Gabriel C
Release date: 2019 (digital single)
A beautiful salsa rendition of “Remember Me” from Disney/Pixar’s Coco. Its connection to Día de Muertos brings a more heartfelt mood to the playlist. We loved this version so much that we created our own Día de Muertos-themed salsa dance video!
3. “La Caldera del Diablo” – Orquesta Zodiac
Release date: 1978
A devilishly good salsa dura selection from Puerto Rico’s Orquesta Zodiac. Dramatic brass and a driving rhythm make this a natural choice for a Halloween dance floor.
4. “La Muerte Quiere Bailar” – Sabor y Control
Release date: 2008
Even the Grim Reaper wants to dance! Peru’s Sabor y Control turns an encounter with death into a hard-hitting salsa number that fits right into a spooky party playlist.
5. “Las Calaveras” – The Latin Brothers
Release date: 1988
Two skeletons, one rich and one poor, become indistinguishable after death. This Colombian salsa favorite pairs a thoughtful message with a groove that keeps the party moving.
6. “Boranda” – Sonora Ponceña
Release date: 1977
It isn’t a Halloween song, but its haunting atmosphere makes it a great fit. Dramatic vocals and an unforgettable piano passage give this Sonora Ponceña classic plenty of character for a late-night dance.
7. “El Brujo y la Bruja” – Fruko y Sus Tesos
Release date: 1970
An instrumental gem from Colombian salsa legends Fruko y Sus Tesos’ debut album, Tesura. Raw brass and a gritty old-school sound give this witchy selection a wonderfully sinister edge.
8. “El Muerto Se Fue de Rumba” – Tommy Olivencia
Release date: 1976
The dead man went dancing! Also listed as “Evelio, Part II,” this delightfully macabre number proves that a good rumba can be hard to resist—even from beyond the grave.
9. “Siete Pies Bajo la Tierra” – Ismael Rivera & Kako y Su Orquesta
Release date: 1971
Six feet under? Make that seven! Ismael Rivera and Kako y Su Orquesta combine dark subject matter with irresistible Afro-Caribbean rhythms for a classic that belongs on any Halloween salsa shortlist.
10. “Brujería” – Markolino Dimond feat. Ángel Canales
Release date: 1971
A spellbinding salsa dura recording featuring Markolino Dimond’s distinctive piano playing and Ángel Canales on vocals. Its title means “Witchcraft,” making it an easy pick for a night of costumes and dancing.
11. “El Diablo Viene” – Orquesta Harlow feat. Néstor Sánchez
Release date: 1980
An unexpected salsa adaptation of “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” featuring Néstor Sánchez on vocals. Apparently, even the devil likes salsa!
12. “El Brujo” – Sabor y Control
Release date: 2009
Another powerful track from Peru’s Sabor y Control, with heavy brass and an aggressive salsa dura sound. Great for dancers who like their Halloween music with an edge.
13. “La Muerte” – El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico
Release date: 1963
Death joins the party in this early El Gran Combo classic. Its playful energy makes it a fun addition to a Halloween set, especially for fans of the group’s old-school sound.
14. “El Esqueleto” – The Latin Brothers
Release date: 1999
Another skeleton joins the party! This danceable Colombian salsa number offers a cemetery setting and plenty of rhythm for anyone ready to shake their bones.
15. “Canto a los Muertos” – Sabor y Control
Release date: 2012
A darker, percussion-driven recording from Sabor y Control’s album Cruda Realidad. Its title means “Song to the Dead,” making it an intriguing addition to the playlist.
16. “Vampira” – Rey Reyes
Release date: 1992
Vampires need love too! Rey Reyes gives the undead a romantic twist in this playful salsa song. Add it when your Halloween party needs a little romance between the witches and skeletons.
17. “El Hechizo” – Adalberto Álvarez y Su Son
Release date: 2003
A little Cuban magic from Adalberto Álvarez y Su Son. The title means “The Spell,” and this infectious Cuban dance track brings a different flavor to the Halloween playlist.
18. “Bruja Mariqua” – Orquesta Narváez
Release date: 2013
A classic-sounding son montuno from Orquesta Narváez’s comeback album 65 Infantería. The witchy title makes a fitting addition to the list, while the music brings plenty of old-school flavor.
19. “Oh Qué Será?” – Willie Colón
Release date: 1981
A hauntingly beautiful salsa classic adapted from a song by Brazilian composer Chico Buarque. From the appropriately titled album Fantasmas, its dramatic atmosphere makes it a wonderful soundtrack for a midnight salsa dance.
20. “Esto es Halloween” – MusicalMultiverses (AI Cover)
Release date: 2025
The Halloween anthem from The Nightmare Before Christmas gets a salsa and Cuban son makeover! This AI-generated cover by MusicalMultiverses brings a Latin twist to Danny Elfman’s spooky classic.
What’s Your Favorite Halloween Salsa Song?
Whether you’re into spooky salsa dura, supernatural stories, or Halloween classics with a Latin twist, there’s plenty of music to keep the dance floor alive (or undead!) this Halloween.
Did we miss your favorite Halloween salsa song? Let us know in the comments!
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