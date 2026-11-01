Best English Salsa Songs: 34 Classics & Popular Covers

Looking for salsa songs in English? While most salsa music is sung in Spanish, there's a whole world of English-language salsa worth exploring!

From classic salsa romántica to energetic covers of Michael Jackson, The Beatles, and Stevie Wonder, these songs prove that great salsa knows no language barriers.

Whether you're new to salsa or just want to sing along while dancing, here are some of our favorite English salsa songs!

1. Lady – Orquesta La Palabra

Release year: 1985

Lionel Richie's romantic ballad becomes a salsa classic in the hands of Orquesta La Palabra. With its smooth vocals and irresistible rhythm, this is one of the best-known English-language salsa covers.

2. No No No – Boogaloo Assassins

Release year: 2013

Boogaloo Assassins turn the reggae favorite associated with Dawn Penn into a salsa-floor staple. The Los Angeles band keeps that unmistakable “No No No” hook while bringing its Latin soul sound to a song many listeners already know.

3. Maybe Then – New Swing Sextet

Release year: 2013

A wonderful example of English-language salsa that doesn't rely on a familiar pop hit. New Swing Sextet brings its distinctive vibraphone-led sound to this sophisticated, dance-friendly recording.

4. Overjoyed – Pacific Mambo Orchestra feat. Kenny Washington

Release year: 2012

Stevie Wonder's beautiful love song gets the big-band treatment from Grammy-winning Pacific Mambo Orchestra. Featuring Kenny Washington on vocals and Karl Perazzo on percussion, this is a gorgeous arrangement filled with rich brass and Latin rhythms.

5. I Wish Your Love in September – Sonido Siboney (Unverified Credit)

A bit of a mystery track! This romantic salsa recording has circulated in English-language salsa playlists under the name Sonido Siboney, but its original performer and release date remain unclear.

6. Volare – Jimmy Sabater

Release year: 2010 (documented album release)

The Italian classic “Volare,” made famous by Domenico Modugno, gets a lively Latin treatment from legendary singer and percussionist Jimmy Sabater. A familiar melody with plenty of old-school Latin flavor!

7. Against All Odds – DJ Ricky Campanelli

Release year: 2012

Phil Collins' dramatic breakup ballad might not seem like an obvious salsa song, but DJ Ricky Campanelli gives it a fresh Latin twist. From his album Modestia Aparte, it's another great example of a pop ballad finding new life on the dance floor.

8. I Want You – Bobby Matos

Release year: 2014

Latin jazz veteran Bobby Matos blends Latin rhythms with R&B and soul on Ritmo & Blues. Featuring vocalist Estaire Godinez, “I Want You” is a great example of the soulful side of his music.

9. Lady in Red – David Cedeño

Release year: 1991

Chris de Burgh's romantic classic gets a salsa makeover from David Cedeño. Interestingly, Cedeño recorded both an English version, “Lady in Red,” and a Spanish version, “Dama de Rojo,” for his album From Jersey with Love.

10. Vehicle / Tu Carrito – Carlos Oliva y Los Sobrinos del Juez

Release year: 1999 (documented album release)

What happens when a classic American rock hit meets Miami salsa? Carlos Oliva transforms “Vehicle,” originally made famous by The Ides of March, into a bilingual party track. It's a perfect example of his band's signature Miami Sound, blending English and Spanish with Latin rhythms.

11. Dance with Me – José Alberto “El Canario”

Release year: 1991

The title says it all! José Alberto “El Canario” brings his powerful voice and unmistakable sonero style to this English-language salsa number from his 1991 album of the same name. A fitting invitation to get out on the dance floor.

12. I'll Always Love You – Tito Nieves

Release year: 1989

One of the songs that helped bring English-language salsa to a wider audience! Tito Nieves scored a major crossover hit with this romantic number, proving that salsa could find success without Spanish lyrics.

13. Suddenly – Louie Ramirez & Ray de la Paz

Release year: 1992

Billy Ocean's romantic ballad gets a smooth salsa romántica treatment from Louie Ramirez and Ray de la Paz. Featured on Otra Noche Caliente, this is a lovely example of English-language salsa built for a slower, more intimate dance.

14. Without You – Tito Nieves

Release year: 1997

Tito Nieves' English-language repertoire goes well beyond his breakthrough hit “I'll Always Love You.” This romantic number brings his unmistakable voice to another smooth salsa arrangement, perfect for dancers who love salsa romántica.

15. Montuno Street – Azabache

Release year: 2000

A gem from Bay Area salsa band Azabache, featuring a standout bongó solo by Roman “Ito” Carrillo. This energetic track is a great choice for dancers who enjoy the sound of a full salsa band stretching out.

16. I Like to Mambo – Kevin Davis

Release year: 2014

With a title like “I Like to Mambo,” you know you're in for something fun! Kevin Davis and his band Bancaribe bring plenty of energy to this playful number, the title track of their 2014 album.

17. Son Montuno – Alec Milstein

Release year: 2000

A lively, piano-driven son montuno from multi-instrumentalist Alec Milstein’s album Dancing in the Rain. Featuring Sandy Stein on piano, this energetic track brings a jazzy twist to traditional Cuban rhythms, with a catchy chorus and plenty of groove for dancers.

18. Ain't Nobody – Alex Wilson feat. Aquilla Fearon

Release year: 2007

Chaka Khan's R&B classic gets a fantastic salsa treatment from British pianist Alex Wilson, featuring Aquilla Fearon on vocals. The funky original translates surprisingly well into a lively salsa arrangement.

19. Half Crazy – Cheo Feliciano

Release year: 1990

Who says a legendary sonero can't sing in English? From his album Los Feelings de Cheo, this romantic recording features an arrangement by Sergio George and shows a different side of one of salsa's most distinctive voices.

20. I Will Always Love You – K-Pi-Q

Release year: 2012

Puerto Rican cousins Ángelo and Valérie Serrano bring a salsa and urban twist to the Dolly Parton song made famous by Whitney Houston. Released in 2012, K-Pi-Q’s version features an arrangement by their uncle Oscar Serrano of Grupo Manía.

21. Aicha – Galo Pacheco

Release year: 2010

Originally a 1996 hit by Algerian singer Khaled, “Aicha” has traveled across languages and musical styles. Galo Pacheco brings this international love song to the salsa dance floor with an English-language arrangement.

22. Thinking of You (Emilio Estefan Salsa Version) – Lenny Kravitz

Release year: 1998

Yes, Lenny Kravitz has an official salsa remix! Producer Emilio Estefan transformed his soulful 1998 hit into a beautiful salsa arrangement, originally released as part of the song's CD single. An unexpected gem from the world of rock music.

23. Yellow Submarine – Willy Chirino

Release year: 2011

Willy Chirino loves The Beatles so much that he recorded an entire tribute album, My Beatles Heart. His playful take on “Yellow Submarine” brings the Fab Four into the world of tropical music, complete with a lively Latin arrangement.

24. Blackbird – Willy Chirino

Release year: 2011

Cuban salsa legend Willy Chirino gives this Beatles favorite a beautiful tropical makeover on his album My Beatles Heart. The arrangement begins gently before introducing congas and a subtle salsa groove.

25. Let It Be – Tito Nieves

Release year: 1996

The Beatles' timeless classic becomes a surprisingly effective salsa number in the hands of Tito Nieves. From the 1996 album Tropical Tribute to the Beatles, this version replaces the original's gentle rock arrangement with a full salsa orchestra.

26. Hey Jude – Tony Vega

Release year: 1996

Another highlight from Tropical Tribute to the Beatles! Tony Vega brings his smooth voice to this beloved Beatles song, transforming it into an uplifting salsa arrangement.

27. Good Lovin' – Miguel, Oscar y La Fantasía

Release year: 1985

A vintage salsa adaptation of the 1960s rock and soul hit made famous by the Young Rascals. The lively arrangement and old-school band sound make this a fun discovery for fans of classic salsa.

28. Always Be My Baby – Corrine Lebrón

Release year: 1997

Mariah Carey's sweet 1990s hit gets a salsa romántica makeover from Corrine Lebrón, featured on her album Mi Confidente. The familiar chorus makes this an easy song to sing along to while dancing!

29. Water Runs Dry – Luisito Gomez & Calle 107

Release year: 2025

Boyz II Men's R&B ballad gets a fresh New York-style salsa romántica arrangement from Luisito Gomez & Calle 107. A beautiful modern example of how well familiar English-language love songs can translate into salsa.

30. I Want You Back – Tony Succar feat. Tito Nieves

Release year: 2015

The Jackson 5's Motown classic gets an incredibly fun salsa makeover! Tito Nieves brings his powerful vocals to Tony Succar's arrangement, complete with punchy brass and an infectious dance groove.

31. Smooth Criminal – Tony Succar feat. Jean Rodriguez

Release year: 2015

Michael Jackson's iconic hit gets a high-energy salsa transformation, with Jean Rodriguez on vocals. The arrangement keeps the original's dramatic feel while adding blazing brass and plenty of Latin percussion.

32. (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction – Frankie Ruiz

Release year: 1996

Frankie Ruiz covering the Rolling Stones? Yes, really! The salsa romántica legend gives this rock classic a completely different flavor on the compilation Caliente.

33. My Eyes Adored You – Johnny Rivera

Release year: 1990

Johnny Rivera brings Frankie Valli's nostalgic love song into the world of salsa romántica. Featured on his early solo album Y Ahora de Verdad, this recording was produced by Sergio George and gives the familiar melody a smooth salsa groove.

34. Crazy for You – Domingo Quiñones

Release year: 1991 (catalog date; some sources list 1992)

Madonna's romantic ballad makes its way onto the salsa dance floor, courtesy of Domingo Quiñones. From his album Pintando Lunas, this version features an arrangement by Sergio George, one of the most influential producers in modern salsa.

What's Your Favorite English Salsa Song?

From classic romantic salsa to inventive covers of pop, rock, and R&B hits, there are plenty of great salsa songs to enjoy in English.

Have a favorite English-language salsa song we missed? Let us know in the comments!

More Salsa Music to Explore

Explore the different styles of salsa music, or build a seasonal playlist with our Halloween salsa songs.