I will never forget my first workshop with Diana Rodriguez at Raíces Cubanas in Cancún. She is one of the most talented Cuban artists and dance instructors I have ever seen. For the whole class I struggled to keep up with her choreography. When it ended, I worked up the nerve to ask for a photo. Instead of a polite pose, she pulled me into a tight hug, cheek to cheek, just as Paris-based photographer Nathanael Mergui took our picture. He later posted it on his social media, and I still feel honored that I got to share that moment with her.

Moments like that are why I travel for dance.

Since 2017 I have driven or flown to festivals across the United States, often choosing one simply because a Cuban instructor I admired was teaching. My first festival overseas was Cuba In Tunisia, in Monastir. Since then I have danced from Cancún to Rovinj and from Tokyo to Bali, and I keep returning to a handful of favorites year after year. Along the way I have learned what makes a festival trip great, and what can quietly ruin one.

Where the dance has taken me

Tunisia: Cuba In Tunisia, Monastir (three times)

Cuba In Tunisia, Monastir (three times) Mexico: Raíces Cubanas, Cancún

Raíces Cubanas, Cancún Croatia: Croatian Summer Salsa Festival, Rovinj

Croatian Summer Salsa Festival, Rovinj Japan and Indonesia: ODAC Cuban Salsa Fiesta, Tokyo and Bali

ODAC Cuban Salsa Fiesta, Tokyo and Bali Canada: Cubason Congress, Vancouver

Cubason Congress, Vancouver United States: Salsa Rueda Festival, San Francisco, and Reno Latin Dance Festival (both every year since 2017); Seattle Cuban Congress; Cubason Congress – Dile Que NOLA Edition, New Orleans; Rueday, New York; A Lo Cubano, Boulder; Casineros Timba Fest, Atlanta; Boston Cuban Dance Festival (twice); Salsa Rueda Festi, Oakland; 5th Annual Queer Afro Latin Dance Festival, San Jose; Annual Dia de Chango, Los Angeles

How I decide whether a festival is worth the trip

Before I commit, every festival has to pass the same questions:

Can I get there affordably? I compare flight routes, airfares and lodging prices first.

I compare flight routes, airfares and lodging prices first. Do I want to be in this place? I choose destinations where I want to sightsee and immerse myself in the culture, not just the dance floor.

I choose destinations where I want to sightsee and immerse myself in the culture, not just the dance floor. Will I know anyone? Familiar artists, DJs, instructors or dancers make a new city feel like home.

Familiar artists, DJs, instructors or dancers make a new city feel like home. Do the dates work? A festival on or around a holiday or weekend means less time off work, plus room to add sightseeing days before or after.

A festival on or around a holiday or weekend means less time off work, plus room to add sightseeing days before or after. Is the program right for me? Cuban dance is my favorite, so I look for a festival that is fully Cuban or has a dedicated Cuban track. Then I check which workshops are offered and whether all-star instructors are teaching.

Cuban dance is my favorite, so I look for a festival that is fully Cuban or has a dedicated Cuban track. Then I check which workshops are offered and whether all-star instructors are teaching. Is the destination safe right now? I check government travel advisories for the destination before I book.

First festival? Start close to home

If you have never traveled for dance, start with a weekend festival in or near your hometown before you take on a week-long event or a trip abroad. International festival travel can mean 6 to 14 hours in the air, with layovers of 3 to 12 hours. Festival schedules are action-packed, with very little downtime between workshops and nightly parties. A local weekend lets you ease into the "eat, sleep, dance, repeat" life before you add jet lag.

Book in the right order

Flights, lodging, passes and roommates are the biggest planning headaches, and the order you tackle them matters.

Check the whole trip before committing. Confirm that flights, lodging and festival passes are available within your budget, and read the refund and cancellation terms for each. Many festival passes are non-refundable, so make sure you can get there and have a place to stay before you lock one in. Watch prices, but know when to book. Flight and lodging prices fluctuate, so it is easy to find yourself chasing the lowest price. Set a budget and compare the options before committing. Buy your pass early once the trip works. Many festivals use tiered pricing, so an early-bird pass can cost less. You may also find a discount code from a festival promoter, or a dancer selling their pass on social media. If you buy a resold pass, check the festival’s transfer rules, as you may need to pay a transfer fee.

Solve the roommate question early

If lodging costs more than you want to pay alone, a roommate splits the bill. Most organizers create a WhatsApp or Telegram group to help attendees connect, but these groups get busy fast. Messages get buried, you may need to repost your request several times before someone answers, and if you haven't reserved a room yet, responses can be slower.

It matters even more abroad. Some overseas festivals are all-inclusive with double-occupancy rates. If you don't line up your own roommate, you could end up sharing a room with a stranger who doesn't mesh with your personality or travel style.

That is why I built the Travel Roomie Community. You create a free travel profile with your roommate preferences, travel dates and festival destination, then search for dancers attending the same festival or traveling on the same dates. Your profile is anonymous, and you chat with prospective roommates and share personal details only when you feel safe and ready. As the community grows, every dancer who joins gives everyone more potential roommates to choose from.

Need help with lodging? Some festivals reserve a hotel room block. If there isn't one, or it sells out, Sahara Son Travel can help you find lodging close to the festival venue and within your budget through a planning consultation.

Pace yourself

The most common first-timer mistake is not listening to your body. FOMO takes over and you feel you have to attend every activity. Pace yourself, and eat and rest between activities. Sometimes the best choice is to skip a workshop or a party so your body can recharge.

Plan a decompression day

Here is what I wish I had known before my first week-long international festival: build in a down day at the end before you fly home. I didn't, and I was too exhausted to go to work the next day. After a week of non-stop dancing, give yourself time to decompress before the flight home.

Make room for the destination

A festival is also a chance to discover a new place. I commit to booking at least one tour or excursion before, during or after every festival, so I come home knowing the destination and not just the dance floor.

Spotlight: why Tunisia keeps calling me back

When I first visited Tunisia, I felt at home. The locals were welcoming and open to sharing their culture. I also felt safe during my visit and noticed a visible police presence.

The country is more varied than many travelers expect. Sidi Bou Said reminded me of Greece, El Jem of Rome and Bizerte of Tahiti, and French influences show in the architecture. Food, lodging and taxis can be affordable, though costs vary by destination and travel style. It is a haven for food lovers and shoppers, where locals put love into every dish and product they make, and the olive oil is the best I have ever tasted. Between the museums, the ruins and the cafés serving Arabic coffee and baked goods, there is always something to explore between dance nights.

A practical note: as of October 21, 2026, the U.S. State Department rates Tunisia at Level 2, "Exercise Increased Caution," and advises against travel to certain border, mountain and desert areas. As with any destination, check the current advisory before you book.

Dancing in Croatia?

I am also an ambassador for three festivals run by the organizers of the Croatian Summer Salsa Festival: the Croatian Summer Salsa Festival and the Summer Bachata Festival, both in Rovinj, and Salsa Grand in Zagreb. This is a personal role, separate from Sahara Son Travel. If you plan to go, contact me for my promo code on Facebook (meheplus3) or Instagram (@meheplus3).

Ready to plan your trip?

Disclosure: Nicole Houston is the founder of Sahara Son Travel. This article includes a promo code offer for Sahara Son Travel's services, as well as partner and affiliate links that may earn Sahara Son Travel a commission at no extra cost to you. Separately, Nicole is an individual ambassador for the Croatian Summer Salsa Festival, Summer Bachata Festival and Salsa Grand, and may receive festival benefits when readers use her promo code.