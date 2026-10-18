Agua Company Takes Salsa to the Final of Italy’s Tú Sí Que Vales

Agua Company has earned a place in the final of Tú Sí Que Vales, bringing salsa to another major television stage after its appearance on Britain’s Got Talent earlier this year.

The Italian dance company, led by Antonio Berardi, performed on the October 10, 2026 episode of the Canale 5 talent show. Appearing in matching white suits, the all-male group won approval from all four judges and eventually received 100% support from the studio audience.

How the audience vote sent them straight to the final

Agua Company initially received “yes” votes from all four judges and 99% approval from the studio audience. The percentage reflects the share of audience members voting in favor of the act, separately from the judges’ verdicts.

That was already an overwhelming endorsement. However, the show’s direct route to the final requires 100% audience approval, followed by all four judges choosing to award the pass. They confirm that decision by joining the performers onstage.

According to Italian outlet NTR24, Sabrina Ferilli, who represents the popular jury, requested another audience vote. This time, Agua Company’s approval rose from 99% to 100%. All four judges then joined the dancers onstage, sending them straight to the final.

The moment gave the dancers plenty to celebrate. In an Instagram announcement shared by Damiano Grimaldi and Agua Company, Grimaldi described the result as “a dream that continues” and thanked supporters for their messages, compliments and shares. He also wrote about the emotion of bringing the group’s passion to the show’s stage and sharing the experience with his teammates.

Watch Agua Company’s October 10 appearance on the official Witty TV website.

Another TV milestone after Britain’s Got Talent

The company also appeared on Britain’s Got Talent earlier this year, competing under the name Agua Dance. Its March audition featured a salsa footwork routine to Cuba by the Gibson Brothers and earned the dancers a place in the next round.

With a place in the final secured, Agua Company will have another opportunity to showcase salsa on national television.