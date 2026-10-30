New on Salsa Vida: 6,500+ Events, Salsa Music, New Languages & More

It’s been a busy month at Salsa Vida!

We’ve launched a new home for salsa music, expanded our language support, and crossed a new milestone: more than 6,500 event listings worldwide.

Here are some of the highlights.

Discover Our New Salsa Music Section

The music is what brings us to the dance floor, and now it has its own home on Salsa Vida.

Our new Salsa Music section brings together song recommendations, artist profiles, interviews, music news, and guides to the sounds behind salsa. Explore the differences between salsa dura and salsa romántica, find songs for your next practice session, or discover a band you haven’t heard before.

We’ve also introduced profiles of artists including Celia Cruz, Héctor Lavoe, Tito Puente, Willie Colón, and Rubén Blades. Learn about their contributions to salsa, explore their recordings, and listen to some of the songs that made them famous.

More Than 6,500 Events Worldwide

Our global dance calendar has passed 6,500 event listings!

From weekly salsa socials and bachata nights to classes and international festivals, we’re continuing to expand the places you can discover through Salsa Vida.

Thanks to the organizers, instructors, and dancers who submit events and send us corrections. Your contributions help other dancers find somewhere to dance, whether they’re close to home or visiting a new city.

Turkish, Portuguese, Dutch, and Polish

We’ve added support for Turkish, Portuguese, Dutch, and Polish, making more Salsa Vida content accessible to dancers in their own languages.

Selected guides and articles are now available in these languages, including our new music section, with coverage continuing to grow. Look for the language links on supported pages to explore the available translations.

More to Explore in Dancepedia

Our Dancepedia has a refreshed directory that makes it easier to browse dances from around the world.

We’ve also expanded our dance style guides, including recent additions covering social dances and ballroom dances. Whether you’re curious about a dance’s history or want to understand how related styles differ, there’s more to explore beyond your usual dance floor.

Save Your Favorites on Pinterest

We’ve been adding new dance and destination Pins, along with Pinterest-friendly images on selected Salsa Vida pages.

If you use Pinterest to collect travel ideas or save articles for later, you can now bring a little more salsa into your boards. Follow Salsa Vida on Pinterest for dance inspiration and places to explore.

More to Come

We’re continuing to grow our event coverage, add music and dance resources, and make Salsa Vida more useful for dancers around the world.

Thanks for reading, sharing, and helping us keep the site current.

See you on the dance floor!