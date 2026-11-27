Open the cover of our Illustrated History of Salsa Dance and a sailing ship rises off the coast of Cuba. Turn a few pages and you’re in New York, where mambo dancers take the floor at the Palladium Ballroom. Our new, free pop-up book tells the story of salsa in 16 illustrated chapters from its inception to the present day.

We created the book as a companion to our history of salsa dance article. You can read it cover to cover or spend a few minutes exploring a single scene. Look for the objects that glow. In the Taíno village, for instance, tap the güiro to find out how a hollowed-out gourd became the instrument behind that familiar scraping sound.

You can click on any glowing object for additional info

The book is available in 6 languages, including Spanish. If there’s a particular chapter you like, you can use the “Share this chapter” button to send someone straight to that page.

We were inspired to create the book by John Lindquist’s The Folded Atlas. If you’d like to tell a story of your own, the pop-up book template is available on GitHub. The original code, writing and illustrations are free to adapt with attribution.

Hope you enjoy our illustrated and interactive overview of salsa dance history! Explore it now at www.salsahistory.com.