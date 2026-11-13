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Introducing Salsa 360: Explore Salsa Timing in 3D

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Salsa 360 with a dancing couple and a teal rotation arrow in a pastel courtyard.

We’re excited to introduce Salsa 360, our new interactive app for exploring salsa steps, timing, and rhythm.

Built with beginners in mind, Salsa 360 brings a virtual dance couple into your browser. Rotate the view, slow things down, and see how the basic step connects to the count and the music.

See the Basic From Every Angle

Drag to rotate around the dancers, switch to an overhead view, or zoom in on their footwork. Colored markers show which foot is receiving weight, with a double ring highlighting changes of direction.

You can adjust the tempo, practice at half speed, or click an individual count to pause and inspect the dancers’ position. It’s a handy way to revisit something from class or take a closer look at what your feet should be doing.

Salsa 360 dancers in a Cuban courtyard with camera views, numbered counts, and tempo controls.
Rotate the dancers, inspect individual counts, and slow down the basic to practice at your own pace.

Explore Salsa Timing and Rhythm

Switch between On1, Eddie Torres On2, Tumbao / Power 2, and two clave timing options to compare how the basic lines up with the music.

The rhythm controls let you turn spoken counts, son clave, conga tumbao, cowbell, and a chord pulse on or off, with separate volume sliders for each. Try listening to the clave on its own, then bring the conga and counts back in to hear how they fit together.

Salsa 360 overhead view with Eddie Torres On2 selected and individual rhythm volume controls.
Compare salsa timings and switch rhythm layers on or off to explore how the steps fit the music.

You can also choose different dancers and settings, from a Cuban courtyard to the Palladium ballroom. The app is available in 11 languages, with spoken counts to match.

Salsa 360 is free to use in your browser, with no account or download required. Whether you’re learning your first basic or exploring a different timing, we hope it gives you a new way to practice.

Try Salsa 360 and take it for a spin!

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