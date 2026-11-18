Grammy-winning Pacific Mambo Orchestra returns to Yoshi’s in Oakland for four performances on January 2–3, 2027. The Bay Area Latin big band will play two shows each night, with a separate ticket required for every performance.

In program details submitted to Salsa Vida, co-founder Christian Tumalán calls the engagement “PMO Plays Sting” and says the repertoire will also include music by Earth, Wind & Fire, Stevie Wonder and Chaka Khan. These are seated concerts, giving listeners a chance to hear the orchestra in Yoshi’s cabaret-style setting.

A Bay Area Latin big band

Pianist Christian Tumalán and trumpeter Steffen Kuehn founded Pacific Mambo Orchestra in San Francisco in 2010. The group combines mambo, salsa and Latin jazz with original compositions and new arrangements of familiar music, drawing on the big-band traditions of Tito Puente and Machito.

PMO won the 2014 Grammy for Best Tropical Latin Album with its self-titled debut. Its performance history includes the Montreux, Monterey and Umbria jazz festivals and France’s Tempo Latino. The Yoshi’s weekend brings that blend of brass, Afro-Cuban percussion, vocals and instrumental solos back to a Bay Area concert room.

Showtimes and tickets

All times below are Pacific Standard Time. The four performances are ticketed separately:

Saturday, January 2, 2027, at 7:30 PM: doors at 7 PM; tickets $36–$65 before applicable fees.

doors at 7 PM; tickets $36–$65 before applicable fees. Saturday, January 2, 2027, at 9:30 PM: doors at 9:15 PM; tickets $36 before applicable fees.

doors at 9:15 PM; tickets $36 before applicable fees. Sunday, January 3, 2027, at 7 PM: doors at 6:30 PM; tickets $34–$65 before applicable fees.

doors at 6:30 PM; tickets $34–$65 before applicable fees. Sunday, January 3, 2027, at 9 PM: doors at 8:45 PM; tickets $34 before applicable fees.

Choose the date and performance time on Yoshi’s ticket page. A ticket for an early show does not cover the later performance.

Planning your visit

Yoshi’s is at 510 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA 94607, in Jack London Square. The music room uses cabaret-style seating, primarily at four-person tables, with seating assigned by venue staff. There is a one-item minimum per person during the show, separate from admission.

The restaurant is separate from the music room. For guests planning dinner before a performance, Yoshi’s recommends a restaurant reservation 1½–2 hours before showtime. Check the venue’s seating and visitor information when planning your evening.