San Francisco Salsa Bachata Kizomba (SFSBK) Congress This Weekend!

Mark your calendars, because the San Francisco Salsa Bachata Kizomba (SFSBK) Congress is coming up this weekend! The SFSBK is a 3-day long dance festival featuring 24-hours(!!!) of dance instruction, world-class dance performances, and dancing every night until 6am!

The event will be held at the gorgeous Hyatt Regency San Francisco hotel, and will be one of the largest Latin dance events in the Bay Area this year! This is one event you won’t want to miss!