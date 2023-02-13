Danielle Sigura

Bay Area native Danielle has been dancing for 8 years, and teaching and competing for 5. She currently teaches with her dance partner Dennis Cao at Dance Boulevard and is a member of Salsamania Dance Company.

Danielle started out in the social ballroom dance class at De Anza College when she was 18 years old. She was searching for a hobby to meet people, stay active, and have fun, and she was hooked immediately. She began competing in ballroom at UC Santa Barbara the following year, and while competing she started falling in love with salsa and bachata. She is one of the four co-founders of the Salsa Bachata Kizomba club (SBKlub) at UCSB.

Upon graduation and returning to the Bay Area, she joined Montuno Dance Company for one season and she began teaching full-time as the principal salsa and bachata instructor at Mark Ballas Dance & Performing Arts. She developed a Friday night salsa party which regularly drew crowds of up to 60 people every week.

Danielle began training with Salsamania’s Jhon Narvaez and Liz Rojas in February 2018, and in 2019 she competed with Jhon in a ProAm at the World Latin Dance Cup in Colombia, where they took home 4th place. She is currently a member of the Salsamania ProAm team.

In addition to her On1/On2 style training, Danielle started training in Cali-style salsa, or caleña, in early 2020 with Salsa Colombia dance academy. She has worked with Nelly Maldonado, Joel Gomez (LA), Kevin Gallego and Ana Saoco (NYC).

In her free time, Danielle has also been enjoying learning Latin Jazz with local Jazz, Ballet, Mambo and Ballroom champion Amanda Marquez since the beginning of 2022.

Danielle has been competing with her dance partner Dennis since 2021. They took home first place at the West Coast Latin Dance Championships that year, as well as first at the Reno Latin Dance Championships in 2022. Their unique competitive style of dancing fuses the rapid footwork and high energy of caleña with the smooth and linear Salsamania style.

Danielle and Dennis teach at Dance Boulevard on Wednesday nights (Intermediate and Beginner-friendly salsa classes), with a social after every class. Contact Dance Boulevard for more information.